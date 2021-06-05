Pitcairn Co. Sells 2,880 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,897,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,708,000 after purchasing an additional 721,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,034,000 after purchasing an additional 422,687 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 326.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,288,000 after purchasing an additional 226,778 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,185,000 after purchasing an additional 219,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on TTEK shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.14.

In related news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,691.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $119.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.