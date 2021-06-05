Pitcairn Co. Sells 66 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,088 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,488,000 after purchasing an additional 239,926 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pool by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Pool by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,342,000 after acquiring an additional 99,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its position in Pool by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 424,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,983,000 after acquiring an additional 65,697 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $438.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $406.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $244.91 and a 12-month high of $449.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

