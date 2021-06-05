Pitcairn Co. Trims Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 19.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit stock opened at $106.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.09. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $109.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

