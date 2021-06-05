Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Trading Up 0.2%

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) was up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 18,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

