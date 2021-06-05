Pointe Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Silicom as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Silicom by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Silicom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silicom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Silicom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 4th quarter worth $452,000. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicom stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $297.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.96. Silicom Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $59.27.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 5.98%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Silicom from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

