Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) is Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,598,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555,531 shares during the quarter. Primo Water makes up about 3.1% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Primo Water worth $25,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 745,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 632,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 20,361 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 613,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after acquiring an additional 68,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRMW stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $17.24. The stock had a trading volume of 903,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,469. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

PRMW has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $1,081,996.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,591,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $1,553,013.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,365,450 shares of company stock worth $23,578,550 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

