Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,922 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,635,000. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $370.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.79. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

