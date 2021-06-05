Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 296 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.7% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 150,361 shares of company stock worth $33,927,919 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $230.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.57. The stock has a market cap of $448.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.