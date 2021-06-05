Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 6,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOND stock opened at $110.25 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $109.01 and a one year high of $113.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.10.

