Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,643,000 after purchasing an additional 465,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,676,000 after purchasing an additional 375,379 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 50.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,692,000 after purchasing an additional 272,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 7,490.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 257,507 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 248,468 shares of company stock worth $35,248,096 in the last ninety days. 21.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $143.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $90.12 and a 12-month high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

