Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 24,487 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,487 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Woodward worth $24,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $700,059.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $378,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,089. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WWD opened at $126.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.48. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.11.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

