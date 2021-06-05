Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $23.76 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 33,279 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $23,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 38.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $56.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.43. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

