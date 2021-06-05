Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25.59 Million Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,337 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $25,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAF. Comerica Bank grew its position in First American Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in First American Financial by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First American Financial by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,616,000 after acquiring an additional 204,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in First American Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after acquiring an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

NYSE FAF opened at $64.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.19. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $66.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.05.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

