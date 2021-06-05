Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $26.90 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 932,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,257 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $26,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PPL by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.41.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

