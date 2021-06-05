Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 28,021 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 17.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,021 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $25,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THO. Truist lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

Shares of THO stock opened at $117.58 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 2.37.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

In other Thor Industries news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

