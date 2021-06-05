Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,677 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Carnival Co. & worth $25,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

CCL opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.50.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

