PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Given New C$7.90 Price Target at Haywood Securities

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its price target boosted by Haywood Securities from C$7.50 to C$7.90 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of CVE:PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$1.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.45.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

