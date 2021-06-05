Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Carlos M. Garcia Sells 2,741 Shares of Stock

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $50,708.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,154. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Carlos M. Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,400 shares of Professional stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $44,088.00.

Shares of PFHD stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.07. Professional Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.89.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Professional had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Professional by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Professional by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Professional by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Professional by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Professional by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFHD. TheStreet raised shares of Professional from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Professional from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

