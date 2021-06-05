Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PROG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Progenity from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Progenity presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.33.

NASDAQ:PROG opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.15. Progenity has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. Analysts forecast that Progenity will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 1st quarter valued at $12,483,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 1st quarter valued at $8,322,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progenity by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 537,300 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at $2,196,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progenity by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 160,918 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

