Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $1,129,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $1,377,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Prologis by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,137,000 after purchasing an additional 64,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $122.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.10. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.93 and a 12-month high of $122.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.42.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

