ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Receives €18.84 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €18.84 ($22.17).

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.10 ($17.76) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €17.74 ($20.87) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €17.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a 12 month high of €18.84 ($22.16).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

