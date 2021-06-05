Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.41.

PGM stock opened at C$1.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$663.58 million and a P/E ratio of -16.95. Pure Gold Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.18 and a 1-year high of C$3.08.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Pure Gold Mining will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

