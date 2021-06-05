PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PVH in a report released on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.63. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PVH’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.03) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PVH from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

PVH stock opened at $110.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. PVH has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $121.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at $31,710,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 760.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 275,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,081,000 after acquiring an additional 243,147 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in PVH by 4.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 435,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 6.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 67,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the first quarter valued at $235,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 7,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $789,529.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

