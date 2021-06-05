PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.845-8.988 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.88 billion.PVH also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.15-1.18 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. OTR Global began coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.33.

PVH opened at $110.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. PVH has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $121.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.88.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $98,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

