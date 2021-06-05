PWR Coin (PWR) Trading 49.1% Higher Over Last Week

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 5th. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PWR Coin has traded up 49.1% against the US dollar. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $351,473.16 and approximately $13.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,312.36 or 1.00028564 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00041964 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011826 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.46 or 0.01089356 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.85 or 0.00517475 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.00375073 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00081853 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004102 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

