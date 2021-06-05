Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the healthcare product maker will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ FY2021 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

ABT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $109.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $146,268,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,581,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

