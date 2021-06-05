Quadient (OTCMKTS:NPACY) Lifted to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Quadient (OTCMKTS:NPACY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Quadient to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Quadient stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Quadient has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.74.

Quadient SA provides business solutions for customers through digital and physical channels worldwide. It operates through Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions segments. Its Customer Experience Management segment enables companies to design, manage, and provide omnichannel and personalized software solutions for customer experience management for enterprises.

