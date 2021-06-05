Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.40. Quaker Chemical reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 619%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

In other Quaker Chemical news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at $268,666.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares in the company, valued at $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

KWR opened at $240.50 on Wednesday. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $167.47 and a one year high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

