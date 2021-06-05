Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 3,854 Shares

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,854 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $186,225.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $231,500.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,789 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $336,977.69.

On Tuesday, April 20th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $291,150.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $327,700.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,432 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $214,568.64.

On Tuesday, March 16th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $306,600.00.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.83. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quanterix in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Quanterix by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quanterix by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Quanterix by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 4th quarter worth about $3,130,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Quanterix by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

