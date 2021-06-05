Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report released on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $6.10 on Friday. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

