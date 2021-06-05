RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RADA. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.20.

NASDAQ:RADA opened at $11.11 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $544.78 million, a PE ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RADA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,708,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,216,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 1,529.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,435,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,241,000 after buying an additional 1,347,459 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,847,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 1,472.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 705,645 shares in the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

