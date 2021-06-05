Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 34,820 Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 3,100.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

STOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

NASDAQ STOK opened at $37.30 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.04.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.