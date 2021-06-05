Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth $1,179,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.77.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $855,784.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,948,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,522,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,909 over the last ninety days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $209.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 10.26. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $149.51 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.37.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.