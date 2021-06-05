Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 385.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,487 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 48.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after acquiring an additional 104,579 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 15.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $148,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PBYI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $455.28 million, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

