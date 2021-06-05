Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 284.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,641 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $17,057,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,593,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 680,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 392,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,189,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,684,000 after acquiring an additional 359,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

KNSA stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $28.67.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

