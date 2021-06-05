Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $20.15 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Amazon.com by 69.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,206.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,437.13 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,275.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.