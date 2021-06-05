Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) CEO Sells $386,920.00 in Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $386,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,548,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $82.94 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $94.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on RPD. Mizuho dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.
Rapid7 Company Profile
Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.
