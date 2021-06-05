Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) CEO Sells $386,920.00 in Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $386,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,548,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $82.94 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $94.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 28,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth about $5,500,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth about $1,231,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 460.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on RPD. Mizuho dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

