Raymond James Boosts Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $20.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HPE. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.21.

NYSE HPE opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,199 shares of company stock worth $8,944,451. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 158,656,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162,366 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,979,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,004,000 after purchasing an additional 352,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,881,000 after purchasing an additional 821,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,621,000 after acquiring an additional 203,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

