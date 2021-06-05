RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Stake Lowered by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RICK. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 676.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RICK opened at $72.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $655.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.13. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $81.65.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.33. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 5.93%. On average, analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

