ReddCoin (RDD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $293,483.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $126.92 million and approximately $293,483.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,515.09 or 1.00145281 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00041831 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011665 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.30 or 0.01100633 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.14 or 0.00520924 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.12 or 0.00384713 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00083286 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004066 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.