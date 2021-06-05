RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) Price Reaches $0.0146 on Top Exchanges

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One RedFOX Labs [old] coin can now be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs [old] has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs [old] alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00075415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00025882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.13 or 0.01001502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.77 or 0.09844342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00053070 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs [old]

RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 coins and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs [old] is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain-based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs [old] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.