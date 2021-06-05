RedFOX Labs Price Reaches $0.0971 on Exchanges (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.0971 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 16% higher against the dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $127.35 million and $810,994.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.11 or 0.00427306 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.97 or 0.00274426 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00015646 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00158101 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005498 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

