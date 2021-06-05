Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

REPYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Repsol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

REPYY opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.83. Repsol has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Repsol will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

