Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.94. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $237.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,580,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,347,000 after purchasing an additional 743,824 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $11,307,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,689,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 114,027 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 28.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,108,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 243,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,053,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 157,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

