Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) Trading Down 2.8%

Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB)’s stock price fell 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $10.00. 19,169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 31,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57.

Get Research Alliance Corp. II alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $972,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Research Alliance Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Research Alliance Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Alliance Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.