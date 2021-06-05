Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 309 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $391.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $351.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $392.05.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

