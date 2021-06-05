Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other Nasdaq news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,518 shares of company stock worth $1,564,106. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $170.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.23. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.23 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.