Reviewing ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) and Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) and Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Resources and Dorchester Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 14.32% 6.10% 3.24% Dorchester Minerals 50.58% 28.11% 26.81%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ARC Resources and Dorchester Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 10 0 3.00 Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

ARC Resources currently has a consensus target price of $11.34, indicating a potential upside of 45.06%. Given ARC Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARC Resources and Dorchester Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $847.67 million 3.26 -$408.48 million N/A N/A Dorchester Minerals $46.93 million N/A $21.16 million N/A N/A

Dorchester Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ARC Resources.

Dividends

ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Dorchester Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%.

Volatility and Risk

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats ARC Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

