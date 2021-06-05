Reviewing Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) & Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) and Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 43.2%. Woodside Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%.

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Woodside Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 50.40% 13.20% 13.20% Woodside Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Woodside Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $4.95 million N/A $3.40 million N/A N/A Woodside Petroleum $3.60 billion 5.01 -$4.03 billion N/A N/A

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Woodside Petroleum.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Woodside Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Woodside Petroleum 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Woodside Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodside Petroleum has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats Woodside Petroleum on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2020, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 2,736 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Woodside Petroleum Company Profile

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. Woodside Petroleum Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

