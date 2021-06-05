Reviewing Nuwellis (NUWE) & Its Competitors

Nuwellis (NASDAQ: NUWE) is one of 64 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Nuwellis to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nuwellis and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuwellis Competitors 211 876 1666 36 2.55

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 18.73%. Given Nuwellis’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nuwellis has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Nuwellis and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -213.34% -86.10% -72.93% Nuwellis Competitors -248.11% -29.16% -15.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuwellis and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $7.44 million -$15.84 million -0.41 Nuwellis Competitors $999.91 million $120.58 million 122.61

Nuwellis’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nuwellis. Nuwellis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Nuwellis has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis’ competitors have a beta of 20.19, meaning that their average share price is 1,919% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nuwellis competitors beat Nuwellis on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood set, and catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Austria, Brazil, Brunei, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Palestine, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

